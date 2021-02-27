THG Plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) Trading Down 0.9%

THG Plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 705 ($9.21) and last traded at GBX 712 ($9.30). 977,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 883,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 718.50 ($9.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on THG Plc (THG.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of THG Plc (THG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 741.10.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

