THORChain (RUNE) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $44.26 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00009712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.00488681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00071674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00080062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00081958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00492338 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

