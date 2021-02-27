Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $23,186.15 and $44,981.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.45 or 0.00368708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

