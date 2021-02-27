ThoreCoin Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $9,065.77 or 0.19500000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $785.88 million and $49,936.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00487390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00071928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00079866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00081686 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.33 or 0.00495430 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.