ThoreNext (THX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.60 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One ThoreNext coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $3,893.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.79 or 0.00717962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00028574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00034562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040453 BTC.

ThoreNext Coin Profile

ThoreNext (CRYPTO:THX) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

ThoreNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

