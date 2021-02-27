Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 260,763 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of MDT opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

