Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Adaptive Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $377,825.80. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $995,311.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,373,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,979,172 shares of company stock valued at $115,710,658. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $56.57 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.