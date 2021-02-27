Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 209,018 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invitae as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $12,058,280.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,515,091.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,539 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,470. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of NVTA opened at $40.13 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

