Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 543,245 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $83.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

