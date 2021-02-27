Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,379,642 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,379,642 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $76.98 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,565.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

