Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes $8.67 Million Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 742,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of SunOpta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $3,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in SunOpta by 1,580.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 431,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 405,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $15.54 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.