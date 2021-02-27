TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Tops $781,703.97

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 92.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $781,703.97 and approximately $12.54 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.51 or 0.00325858 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

