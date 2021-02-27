TOP One Day Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TOP has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. TOP has a market cap of $19.48 million and $1.75 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00734839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042510 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

