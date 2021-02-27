Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,165 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $192.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day moving average is $196.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

