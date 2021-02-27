Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 65,696 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $2,175,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

