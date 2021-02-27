Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 289 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Markel by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Markel by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,088.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,046.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,023.04. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,274.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

