Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its position in Unum Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,545,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Unum Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,280,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 246,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,501,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM opened at $26.48 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

