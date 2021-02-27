Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

SLG stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

