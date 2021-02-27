Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 39,131 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,329 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,131 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of AG opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

