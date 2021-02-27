Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNOW opened at $259.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.56. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

