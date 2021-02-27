Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 60.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.