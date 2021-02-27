TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (OTCMKTS:TPGYU) Trading Down 1.8%

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPGYU)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $22.81. 8,145 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TPGYU)

There is no company description available for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp..

