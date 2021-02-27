Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $680,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

NYSE TT opened at $153.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $156.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

