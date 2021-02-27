TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.05% of TransUnion worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,430. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.11.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $5,891,236. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

