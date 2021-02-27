TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

TransUnion stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $5,891,236 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

