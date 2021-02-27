Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $91.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

