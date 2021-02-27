TrezarCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,923.00 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded up 14% against the US dollar. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,923.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrezarCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,978.61 or 1.00324538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00039456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.21 or 0.00446558 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.38 or 0.00835052 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.00286060 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00088464 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002072 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 247,297,900 coins and its circulating supply is 235,297,900 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrezarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrezarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrezarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.