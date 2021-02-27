TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.59% of TriMas worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TriMas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TriMas by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after buying an additional 271,241 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRS opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. TriMas’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

