Tripio (TRIO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $855,029.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Tripio has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $855,029.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00735769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00029454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00059380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00042511 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Tripio Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.