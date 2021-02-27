TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $684.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Equities analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

