TROY Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, TROY has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. TROY has a market capitalization of $64.44 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

TROY alerts:

TROY Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Token Trading

