TrueDeck (TDP) Trading Down 30.2% This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $135,124.18 and $10,589.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueDeck

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

