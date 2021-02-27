TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.60. TSS shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 18,314 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

About TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

