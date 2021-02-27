Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Trading Down 11.1%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) shares traded down 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $132.00 and last traded at $132.00. 21 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.81.

Tsuruha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSUSF)

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

