TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.