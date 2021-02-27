TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.74 million and $400,772.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,409,059,895 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

