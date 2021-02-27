Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $24,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 33.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 71.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.50.

TWLO stock opened at $392.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.