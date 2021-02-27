U Network (UUU) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $741,520.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. U Network has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $741,520.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

UUU is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network

U Network Token Trading

