U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USCR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $858.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,475,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

