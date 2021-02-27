Ubiq Price Down 31% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $14.96 million and $26,980.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,614.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.88 or 0.03209021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00371494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.01 or 0.01051183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.17 or 0.00453020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.56 or 0.00400226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00260834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00024009 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.