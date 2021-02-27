UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report sales of $302.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.74 million and the lowest is $294.05 million. UDR reported sales of $320.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in UDR by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in UDR by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in UDR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

