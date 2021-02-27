UGAS (UGAS) One Day Volume Tops $520,811.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $2.96 million and $520,811.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.00731847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00059459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00042258 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.