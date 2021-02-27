Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Tops $1.49 on Top Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $23.25 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 75.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 46,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 15,646,329 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

