UniLend (UFT) Price Up 51.4% Over Last Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One UniLend token can now be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00005007 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $32.78 million and $8.09 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.79 or 0.00717962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00028574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00034562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040453 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.