Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $771.68 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $7.37 billion and approximately $771.68 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $23.65 or 0.00049985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,664,850 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

