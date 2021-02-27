UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,030 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,872,000 after purchasing an additional 552,219 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,575,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $552,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.22. 5,385,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

