Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,587,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,872,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,785. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

