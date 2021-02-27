US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce $6.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.95 billion and the highest is $6.22 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $26.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.02 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.70 billion to $28.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,293. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in US Foods by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in US Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

