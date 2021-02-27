US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of US Foods worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

