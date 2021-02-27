USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Jack H. Brier purchased 32,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.25. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.02%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

